Women's chess team steps up preparations for World Chess Olympiad [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan women's national chess team has held a training camp in Shabran as part of preparations for the 46th World Chess Olympiad, which will take place in September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The training sessions were led by team captain Nijat Abasov and coach Gadir Huseynov.

Following the training camp, members of the national team met with the leadership of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF).

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov was briefed on the team's preparation program and discussed the tournaments the chess players are expected to participate in before the prestigious international competition.

The women's national team includes Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gunay Mammadzada, and Gulnar Mammadova.

The World Chess Olympiad will be held from September 15 to 27 in Samarkand, bringing together leading chess players from around the world.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.