Azerbaijani parliament convenes extraordinary session to consider 22 legislative proposals

13 July 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The next meeting of the extraordinary session of Milli Majlis is being held, with lawmakers set to discuss 22 items covering a wide range of legislative and international issues, AzerNEWS reports.

Among the key agenda items is the draft law approving the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Sudan on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

Members of parliament will also consider several bills in their third reading, including proposed amendments to the laws on psychiatric assistance, the Tax Code, the Customs Code, and the Law on Public Procurement.

A major item on the agenda is the draft Law on Crowdfunding, which is scheduled for its second reading.

Lawmakers will also review a package of amendments affecting numerous legal acts, including the Civil Code, Criminal Code, Tax Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and laws governing the Central Bank, securities markets, payment systems, non-cash settlements, licensing, and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

Other bills scheduled for discussion include amendments related to:

labor legislation and investment funds;

taxation, migration and customs tariffs;

information protection and informatization;

seed production and plant breeding;

fisheries;

land legislation and property valuation;

the state cadastre and real estate registration;

administrative offenses;

occupational accident insurance;

medical insurance and the rights of persons with disabilities;

migration procedures;

and energy efficiency.

Most of the draft laws are being considered in their second reading, while several are expected to complete the legislative process during their third reading.