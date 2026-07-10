Peskov says Putin and Trump can talk whenever needed
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump can talk whenever necessary, without any specific preparations, AzerNEWS reports.
"No special preparation is required. This can be agreed upon very quickly," Peskov told reporters at a press briefing, adding that "as soon as necessary, this conversation will be promptly agreed upon and held."
The last time the two leaders held a phone call was on July 4, when Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow.
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