9 July 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday that it prevented a "terrorist" attack by the Ukrainian special services that targeted several Russian military sites, as well as the infrastructure and staff of the Russian Ministry of Defense, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation ... thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian special services, with the direct participation of Western curators, to carry out a series of sabotage and terrorist acts of unprecedented scale and threat level using unmanned aerial vehicles against military infrastructure facilities, a leading military-industrial complex enterprise, and against Russian Ministry of Defense service members," the FSB stated.

The Russian security agency also revealed that it stopped a "high-profile terrorist attack" which targeted a "high-ranking member" of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow, and detained a Russian citizen accused of conducting reconnaissance and locating targets for the Ukrainian intelligence services, after being allegedly recruited through WhatsApp.