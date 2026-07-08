Canada Azerbaijan School graduates win places at top global universities [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

8 July 2026 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Canada Azerbaijan School proudly and joyfully celebrated its Class of 2026 graduates at a graduation ceremony.

This year, the graduates of Canada Azerbaijan School successfully completed the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) program with academic achievements exceeding 95 percent, attaining significant international success. They were admitted directly to bachelor's degree programs at prestigious higher education institutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and the Czech Republic without completing a Foundation program. The graduates will continue their studies in modern and promising fields, including finance, international relations, biomedical sciences, information technology, computer science and artificial intelligence, medicine, economics and business, as well as dentistry. In the countries where they have been admitted, they have secured three-year bachelor's degree programs.

The Class of 2026 has been admitted directly to the following universities:

The University of Edinburgh – Dentistry

Queen Mary University of London – Finance

University of Southampton – International Relations

University of Birmingham – Biomedical Science

University of Birmingham – Information Technology

The University of Edinburgh – Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

Charles University – Faculty of Medicine

University of Cassino and Southern Lazio – Economics and Business

Please note that the OSSD diploma is equivalent to the IB and A-Level diplomas.

According to the school, these achievements reflect the effectiveness of the international education program implemented at the institution, the professionalism of its highly qualified teaching staff, the trust of parents, and the dedication of its students.

It is worth noting that at Canada Azerbaijan School, students are equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with essential 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, analytical reasoning, leadership, research, and a global perspective. The school's primary goal is to prepare every student for admission to the world's leading universities and support them in building successful international careers.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by David Stephen Oancia, Principal of the partner school in Canada, who presented the graduates with their diplomas. It was noted that these internationally recognized diplomas not only serve as official educational credentials but also provide graduates with broad opportunities to confidently pursue studies at the world's leading universities and succeed in their future professional careers.

Canada Azerbaijan School believes that today's graduates will go on to become doctors, engineers, programmers, economists, scientists, and leaders in different countries, proudly representing Azerbaijan on the international stage.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the school administration congratulated all graduates, their parents, and teachers, wishing each of them continued success, strong determination, and a bright future.