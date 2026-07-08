Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia unleashes overnight missile attack

8 July 2026 02:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Russia launched a fresh large-scale overnight air attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Wednesday, using ballistic missiles in one of the latest strikes targeting the city, AzerNEWS reports.

Powerful explosions were heard across Kyiv as air defence systems responded to the incoming missiles. Thick smoke was seen rising over several parts of the city amid the ongoing attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris and damage had already been reported in the city's Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Emergency services were dispatched to the affected areas, while authorities urged residents to remain in shelters as the air raid continued.

The full extent of the damage and any casualties was not immediately known.

The latest assault comes just days after Russia launched a massive combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on July 6. According to Ukrainian authorities, that strike killed 19 civilians and injured 60 others, marking one of the deadliest attacks on the capital in recent weeks.

Russia has stepped up its aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities in recent months, increasingly employing combinations of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones in overnight attacks. Ukrainian officials continue to call for stronger air defence capabilities to counter the escalating threat.