Youth and Sports Minister meets medal-winning athletes

7 July 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with athletes who successfully represented the country at international competitions during June, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting, held at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, began with the performance of the national anthem. A video presentation highlighting the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes at international events throughout the previous month was also shown.

Addressing the athletes, Minister Farid Gayibov praised their successful performances on the international stage. He noted that during June, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played in 24 countries in honor of the country's sporting achievements. Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 108 gold, 81 silver, and 95 bronze medals during the month.

The minister also congratulated employees of Azerbaijani state institutions who successfully competed at the III World Corporate Games, where they secured four gold and one bronze medal.

Representatives of various sports disciplines then shared details about the competitions they participated in and the results they achieved.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Farid Gayibov wished the athletes continued success and greater victories in their upcoming competitions.