Kazakhstan's natural gas transit reaches 30.3 bcm in January-May 2026

7 July 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

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The volume of natural gas transited through Kazakhstan during the first five months of 2026 totalled 30.3 billion cubic meters. The data was presented in a report prepared by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The country's gas transit potential continues to grow. By the end of 2025, natural gas transit volumes are expected to reach

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