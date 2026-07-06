OPEC+ agrees fresh oil output increase as crude prices continue to fall

6 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The OPEC+ alliance has agreed to increase oil production again next month, marking its fifth consecutive monthly supply increase as crude prices continue to retreat from the highs triggered by the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The group announced on Sunday that seven participating countries will raise their combined oil output by 188,000 barrels per day in August in an effort to meet market demand while maintaining stability.

The countries participating in the latest increase are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

In a statement following the meeting, OPEC+ said member states would continue to monitor market developments closely.

"The countries will continue to monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach," the alliance said.

The decision comes as global oil prices have steadily declined following an easing of tensions in the Middle East. Market sentiment improved after the United States and Iran reached an interim agreement to halt hostilities, while Tehran agreed to allow commercial shipping to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

Although shipping traffic through the strait has increased since the agreement, volumes remain below pre-conflict levels. Iranian military officials have continued to warn that oil tankers must follow designated navigation routes through the waterway.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, settled below $72 per barrel on Friday, close to levels seen before the outbreak of the conflict earlier this year. Prices had surged to nearly $120 per barrel during the height of the fighting before retreating as geopolitical risks eased.

The latest production increase reflects OPEC+'s balancing act between supporting oil prices and ensuring sufficient supply as uncertainty over global demand and geopolitical developments continues. Analysts say the alliance remains cautious, leaving room to adjust production should market conditions change.

Photo credit: Reuters