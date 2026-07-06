Azerbaijan leads 32-country ranking in transport infrastructure investment

6 July 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan ranked first among 32 countries in terms of transport infrastructure investment as a share of GDP, according to the latest Statistical Information Bulletin published by the International Transport Forum (ITF), AzerNEWS reports.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said the ITF study found that Azerbaijan allocated an average of 3.5% of its GDP to domestic transport infrastructure between 2022 and 2024, the highest share among the countries surveyed.

According to the report, Azerbaijan, alongside China, North Macedonia, and Serbia, continues to invest heavily in expanding and modernising transport networks in line with international standards, with each country directing more than 2% of GDP to transport infrastructure.

The ITF also highlighted Azerbaijan's long-term investment performance. Compared with the 2012–2014 period, the share of transport infrastructure investment in GDP increased by 0.6 percentage points during 2022–2024, making Azerbaijan one of the countries that have consistently increased investment in the sector over the past decade.

The study further examined investment trends in railway infrastructure, noting that spending on railways increased in 20 of the 32 countries covered by the report. Azerbaijan's investment in railway infrastructure was described as demonstrating steady and sustained growth.

The report also pointed out that in many developed economies, where major transport networks have already been established, transport infrastructure investment generally accounts for less than 1% of GDP. In contrast, Azerbaijan continues to maintain a comparatively high level of investment, reflecting the country's ongoing implementation of large-scale transport and logistics projects and the development of modern infrastructure.