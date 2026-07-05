Russia says Ukraine rejected body transfer

5 July 2026 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine rejected a Russian proposal to transfer the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen in Konstantinovka, AzerNEWS reports via Ria Novosti.

The ministry said the proposal was discussed through special services, but that "the Ukrainian side refused this proposal."

Russia had proposed halting shelling in the city from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm Moscow time on July 6 to conduct what it called a humanitarian action and hand over the bodies.