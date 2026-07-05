Pomegranate exports generate $4 million despite annual decline

5 July 2026 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan exported 4,575 tons of pomegranates worth $3.999 million during January–May 2026, according to the State Customs Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

Compared to the same period of 2025, export volume decreased by 452 tons (9%) from 5,027 tons, while export value declined by $299,000 (6.9%) from approximately $4.298 million.

The year before also saw stronger export figures. During January–May 2024, Azerbaijan exported approximately 5,432 tons of pomegranates worth around $4.78 million, meaning exports have declined over the past two years in both volume and value.

Despite the decrease, pomegranate exports continued to contribute to Azerbaijan's agricultural exports, although their share in the country's total export revenues remained negligible.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $20.788 billion in the first five months of 2026. Of this amount, $13.970 billion accounted for exports and $6.818 billion for imports.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2025, the country's exports increased by 27%, while imports declined by 31.6%, according to the State Customs Committee.