EU says Ankara, Baku and Yerevan talks advance regional connectivity

3 July 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union has held high-level talks in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia aimed at advancing regional connectivity, with a focus on strengthening trade, energy links, and stability in the South Caucasus, AzerNEWS reports.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos announced the outcome of the visits in a post on her official X account.

Good to be in Ireland with the College as its Council Presidency begins.



We are looking forward to continue the solid pace of progress for enlargement with the Irish Presidency and support our candidate countries’ accession paths.



I have just returned from Türkiye, Azerbaijan… pic.twitter.com/AkGNKwX5MQ — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) July 3, 2026

According to the commissioner, expanding regional connectivity is expected to help diversify transport, trade and energy corridors between Europe and Asia while supporting long-term peace and economic development in the South Caucasus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner Marta Cos visited Azerbaijan and Armenia on July 1–2, where they held meetings focused on regional cooperation, connectivity initiatives, and broader EU engagement in the region.