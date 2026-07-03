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Friday, July 3, 2026

EU says Ankara, Baku and Yerevan talks advance regional connectivity

3 July 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)
EU says Ankara, Baku and Yerevan talks advance regional connectivity
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The European Union has held high-level talks in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia aimed at advancing regional connectivity, with a focus on strengthening trade, energy links, and stability in the South Caucasus, AzerNEWS reports.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos announced the outcome of the visits in a post on her official X account.

According to the commissioner, expanding regional connectivity is expected to help diversify transport, trade and energy corridors between Europe and Asia while supporting long-term peace and economic development in the South Caucasus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner Marta Cos visited Azerbaijan and Armenia on July 1–2, where they held meetings focused on regional cooperation, connectivity initiatives, and broader EU engagement in the region.

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