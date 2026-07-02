Von der Leyen backs South Caucasus peace with €2 bln connectivity vision

2 July 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has described the initialing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement in Washington in August 2025 as a historic milestone, saying it represents one of the most significant developments in the South Caucasus in decades, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during her working visit to Yerevan, von der Leyen praised the progress made in regional normalization.

"The initialing of the peace agreement last year was a historic event—one of the most important steps this region has taken in decades. The same applies to the ongoing normalization of relations with Türkiye. These decisions required political courage and leadership, and their benefits will be remarkable. Open borders will transform Armenia's economic future and anchor the country at one of the world's strategically important crossroads. That is why we are ready to work together to turn this vision into reality," she said.

Highlighting the European Union's commitment to regional connectivity, von der Leyen referred to the Connectivity for Peace Package, worth up to €200 million (approximately $235 million), which is being implemented through the recently launched regional transport infrastructure platform. She noted that the initiative has the potential to mobilize up to €2 billion (approximately $2.35 billion) in public and private investment.

The European Commission president also recalled announcing an additional €20 million (approximately $23.5 million) in Baku on July 1 to support efforts aimed at strengthening peace between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to von der Leyen, the EU-funded programs will help Armenia continue implementing key infrastructure projects, including the modernization of border crossing points and road networks.

"We are building real infrastructure for peace. At the same time, we are building bridges between democracies. We also want to support the potential of Armenia's border communities and micro-enterprises," she said.

Von der Leyen stressed that Armenia can continue to rely on the European Union's support as the country advances its reform agenda and regional cooperation efforts.

The European Commission president arrived in Armenia on July 2 for a working visit and was welcomed at the government headquarters by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.