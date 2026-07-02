National athletes win multiple medals in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani athletes have secured medals at the 35th Gusman
Kosanov Memorial held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan,
AzerNEWS reports.
The national athletes delivered strong performances on the
second day of the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level
event.
Yekaterina Sariyeva and Rustam Mammadov both secured podium
finishes in the triple jump competition. Sariyeva claimed second
place with a result of 13.47 meters, while Mammadov earned the
bronze medal with a jump of 15.85 meters.
On the opening day of the memorial, other Azerbaijani athletes
also achieved success. Ilaha Guliyeva won a silver medal in the
400-meter race, while Jabir Aliyev took bronze in the long jump
event.
The results highlight a successful overall campaign for
Azerbaijan at the international athletics competition.