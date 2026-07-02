National athletes win multiple medals in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani athletes have secured medals at the 35th Gusman Kosanov Memorial held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.

The national athletes delivered strong performances on the second day of the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event.

Yekaterina Sariyeva and Rustam Mammadov both secured podium finishes in the triple jump competition. Sariyeva claimed second place with a result of 13.47 meters, while Mammadov earned the bronze medal with a jump of 15.85 meters.

On the opening day of the memorial, other Azerbaijani athletes also achieved success. Ilaha Guliyeva won a silver medal in the 400-meter race, while Jabir Aliyev took bronze in the long jump event.

The results highlight a successful overall campaign for Azerbaijan at the international athletics competition.