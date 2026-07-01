Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with Azəripək JSC operations [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 30, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, visited Azəripək JSC, one of Azerbaijan's oldest industrial enterprises and one of the key symbols of the country's national silk heritage, AzerNEWS reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was provided with detailed information about the company's activities.

It was noted that within the framework of consistent state policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, aimed at preserving national cultural heritage, developing traditional craftsmanship, strengthening the non-oil industry, and promoting the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand internationally, Azəripək JSC holds special strategic importance. Operating under the State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Economy, the enterprise has a history of more than a century and is currently the only silk production complex in the country producing natural silk.

Azəripək JSC is not only a production facility but also a strategic industrial complex that plays an important role in preserving Azerbaijan's rich silk-weaving traditions, national craftsmanship, and cultural heritage for future generations. The enterprise contributes to the development of the green economy by adhering to environmentally friendly production principles based entirely on natural raw materials, and it represents Azerbaijani silk in international markets.

It was also noted that through the activities of Azəripək JSC, thousands of sericulture farmers in more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan are engaged in silkworm breeding, while over 400 employees work at the enterprise itself. The company makes a significant contribution to increasing employment in the regions, developing agriculture, and forming a sustainable value chain in the silk industry.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the silkworm processing workshop, weaving workshop, and the workshop preserving the traditional Azerbaijani art of kelaghayi making, which is included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. She closely observed all stages of natural Azerbaijani silk production and the process of preserving and developing ancient craftsmanship traditions through modern technologies.

Leyla Aliyeva spoke warmly with the employees of the enterprise, highly appreciated their professionalism and their work in preserving national silk-making traditions, and took commemorative photos with the staff.

At the end of the visit, she was presented with a kelaghayi scarf as a gift.

The visit was seen as another expression of high attention and respect for Azerbaijan's national heritage, the silk industry, and the century-old traditions of Azəripək JSC, as well as a clear example of the importance given in the country to the development of national production, environmentally friendly products, and traditional craftsmanship.