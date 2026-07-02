Massive Russian overnight assault devastates Kyiv, casualties expected to rise

2 July 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

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At least 11 people have been killed and more than 50 injured after Russia launched a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv, causing widespread damage to residential areas and civilian infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, part of a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district collapsed following the strikes. Rescue teams have pulled 17 people from the rubble, while search operations continue for those still believed to be trapped.

Authorities said more than 20 residential buildings across the capital were damaged, with emergency responders carrying out rescue and recovery operations at 15 separate locations. Officials warned that the casualty toll could rise as searches continue.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, said the attacks caused destruction in the Obolon, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that debris from a downed drone damaged a hotel in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where several people were injured. He also said a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise residential building in the Holosiivskyi district, prompting emergency services to respond.

The overnight assault began in the early hours of July 2, with Russian forces reportedly using attack drones alongside various types of missiles, including ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defense systems were activated throughout the attack in an effort to intercept incoming targets.