Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of new school building in Yevlakh [PHOTOS]

2 July 2026 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On July 1, during her visit to the city of Yevlakh, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, attended the opening ceremony of the new building of Secondary School No. 5 named after Samad Vurgun, AzerNEWS reports.

Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, briefed Leyla Aliyeva on the school's history, the facilities created there, and its educational opportunities. It was noted that the old administrative building was demolished in January 2024, and construction of the new school building began on the same site. The new school has a capacity of 528 students and is equipped with all the necessary facilities in line with modern educational standards.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the school's library, computer laboratory, biology and chemistry classrooms, technology classroom, preschool preparation rooms, cafeteria, and sports hall, where she familiarized herself with the conditions created for students and staff.

The modern educational infrastructure established in the new school building will enable students to receive a high-quality education, support the development of their knowledge and skills, and facilitate a more effective teaching environment for educators.

Leyla Aliyeva also met with the school's staff, wished them success in their work, and posed for commemorative photographs with them.