Operation of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline transferred from bp to SOCAR subsidiary

1 July 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Company (BTC Co) today announced that, effective 1 July 2026, operatorship of the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) oil export pipeline will transfer from bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited (bp) to SOCAR Midstream Operations LLC (SMO), a wholly owned subsidiary of SOCAR, AzerNEWS reports, citing bp.

The transfer applies across all three BTC pipeline sections — Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. In addition, the management of BTC pipeline activities and operatorship of common activities relating to both the BTC and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) systems, currently undertaken by bp, will also transfer to SMO.

This transition is in line with the relevant agreements underpinning the BTC project and concluded as part of the final readiness decision.

The scope of the transfer includes all dedicated BTC facilities and activities, as well as BTC/SCP joint activities across the three countries, excluding those located within the Sangachal terminal.

Operatorship of the Sangachal terminal remains unchanged and will continue under bp.

The shareholding structure of BTC Co. also remains unchanged.

Gio Cristofoli, bp’s regional president for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone for the BTC project. We are proud of bp’s long-standing role as a safe, reliable and high-performing operator - leading the pipeline’s more than three years of exceptionally large-scale and technically complex construction across the three transit countries and ensuring its efficient and secure operation for over two decades. Over that time, BTC has strengthened energy security through reliable exports to global markets.

“We are confident that SOCAR will uphold the same high standards of safety, reliability and operational excellence in BTC operations and look forward to continuing our close, long-term partnership with SOCAR and our co-venturers as a shareholder in BTC and SCP. We would also like to thank the BTC Co. Board and all our co-venturers for their continued support, collaboration and trust throughout bp’s operatorship of the system.”

bp remains the operator of the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields, as well as other upstream projects in the Caspian, including the Karabagh field development, the ADUA and Shafag-Asiman exploration projects.

Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, said: “The Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline stands as a lasting testament to Azerbaijan’s visionary energy strategy, strong international partnership and shared commitment to long-term cooperation. Over the past two decades, BTC has made a significant contribution to Azerbaijan’s sustainable development, strengthened regional cooperation and enhanced global energy security. The transfer of operatorship of BTC, together with the common operatorship of both the BTC and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) systems, to SOCAR marks an important milestone that reflects the company’s growing expertise in managing world-class energy infrastructure. SOCAR remains fully committed to ensuring the safe, reliable and efficient operation of this strategic energy corridor, further reinforcing its contribution to regional and global energy security.”

Earlier, and as provided for under the relevant agreements, effective 8 June 2026, the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) facilities in Azerbaijan and Georgia were returned to the entities acting on behalf of the Governments of Azerbaijan (SMO) and Georgia (the Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation – GOGC).

SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC (SOCAR MGO) has been the commercial operator of SCP since 2015 and the technical operator since 2021, reflecting the strong collaboration between SOCAR and bp in managing shared BTC and SCP activities.

bp and SOCAR have been working closely to ensure a safe and orderly transfer of all facilities and related activities covered by the operatorship transition, while maintaining reliable and uninterrupted pipeline operations throughout.