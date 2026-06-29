Cambodian Minister leads delegation to explore Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model [PHOTOS]

29 June 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by Vandet Chea, Cambodia's Minister of Post and Telecommunications, has paid a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the visit was organized within the framework of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the State Agency and the Cambodian side in 2025.

The purpose of the visit is to gain first-hand insight into the operations of the ASAN Service model and to discuss the application of Azerbaijan's advanced public service delivery practices in Cambodia.

The delegation visited the Victory Monument and the Alley of Martyrs, honoring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The guests also visited ASAN Service Center, where the Chairman of the State Agency, Ulvi Mehdiyev, provided a detailed overview of the ASAN Service model, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted its citizen-centered approach, innovative solutions in public service delivery, and noted that Azerbaijan's intellectual brand has been exported to more than 30 countries, including nations in Southeast Asia.

Minister Vandet Chea highly praised the ASAN Service experience, expressing his intention to introduce the successful model in Cambodia in the near future and emphasizing that the necessary steps would be taken to achieve this goal.

As part of the visit, representatives of the State Agency's various structural divisions delivered comprehensive presentations on public service design, data-driven decision-making mechanisms implemented within ASAN Service, and other areas of expertise.