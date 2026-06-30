Volume of cargo transportation via Middle Corridor increase fivefold

30 June 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

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Kazakhstan must build a strong aviation fuel supply infrastructure and further strengthen its position as one of the region's leading transport and logistics hubs, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a joint session of Kazakhstan's parliamentary chambers, Tokayev stressed that, as the region's leading oil and gas producer, the country has both the resources and responsibility to develop a modern aviation fuel supply network.

The president also referred to his recent visit to Brussels, where discussions with European Union leaders focused on expanding the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

According to Tokayev, cargo volumes transported along the Middle Corridor have increased fivefold over the past six years, surpassing 4 million tons annually. He attributed this growth primarily to the expansion of maritime transport and the modernization of port infrastructure.

The head of state noted that Parliament has played a key role in supporting the sector through legislative reforms. Since 2023, Kazakhstan has adopted eight laws aimed at the comprehensive development of the transport and logistics industry and ratified several international agreements.

"I am confident that Kazakhstan, through consistent efforts, will establish itself as a reliable energy supplier and become one of the leading transport and logistics centers in the region," Tokayev said.

He added that the government should continue prioritizing infrastructure development, including the accelerated construction of railways, highways, airports, railway stations, water treatment and supply facilities, industrial enterprises, and urban infrastructure to support the country's long-term economic growth.