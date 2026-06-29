India’s Ram Temple donation scandal sparks outrage ahead of key Uttar Pradesh elections

29 June 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Allegations of financial misconduct at India's Ram Temple in Ayodhya have triggered public anger, police investigations, and political controversy, casting a shadow over one of the country's most prominent religious sites ahead of crucial state elections, AzerNEWS reports via Al Jazeera.

The controversy centers on claims that officials responsible for managing the temple embezzled donations worth potentially millions of dollars contributed by devotees.

The Ram Temple, inaugurated in January 2024 in a ceremony led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands on the site where the 16th-century Babri Mosque once stood. The mosque was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992, an event that sparked nationwide communal riots in which nearly 2,000 people—mostly Muslims—were killed.

For many Hindu devotees, the temple symbolizes a deeply significant religious and cultural milestone. However, the recent allegations have shaken public confidence.

"We have been betrayed [by the management], who have looted our faith, nothing less," Ayodhya resident Brajesh Kumar told Al Jazeera. "Left to them, they will sell us all one day in the name of religion and stuff their own pockets."

The allegations have prompted police investigations and arrests, while also fueling political debate in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, where elections are expected in the coming months.

The scandal has placed renewed scrutiny on the governance and financial oversight of one of India's most significant religious institutions, with observers suggesting the controversy could influence both public opinion and the state's political landscape.