Mine clearance operations advance across Azerbaijan’s liberated regions

29 June 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During mine-clearance operations conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from June 22 to 28, a significant number of explosive devices were detected and neutralized, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to ANAMA, a total of 36 anti-personnel mines, 37 anti-tank mines, and 329 unexploded ordnance items were detected and neutralized.

The report states that 1,696.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the reporting period as part of ongoing humanitarian demining operations.

Mine clearance activities are being carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.

Operations are being conducted across the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.