UK extends heat warning following record-breaking June temperatures

27 June 2026 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

The British government has extended its "yellow" heat warning until Sunday after the country recorded its highest-ever temperature for the month of June for a third consecutive day, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the country's Meteorological Office, the warning, covering London, southeast England, East Anglia and parts of the East Midlands, will remain in effect until 9:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on Sunday to account for another hot and humid night, even as temperatures are expected to gradually ease.

British media reported that the extension follows a rare three-day "red" heat alert that ended on Thursday.

The United Kingdom has repeatedly broken its June temperature record this week. On Friday, temperatures reached 37.3 degrees Celsius in Santon Downham, Suffolk, surpassing the previous June record of 35.6C set in Southampton in 1976.

Andy Page, chief forecaster at the Meteorological Office, described the heat as an unprecedented event for June and said