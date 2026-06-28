Shahdag Tourism Center opens summer season with new opportunities for visitors [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Mountain tourism has become an increasingly important direction in Azerbaijan's tourism development, with visitors showing growing interest in nature-based travel, outdoor activities, and active recreation.

The country's mountainous regions, known for their landscapes and climate, are creating new opportunities for year-round tourism.

Among these destinations, the Shahdag Tourism Center has established itself as one of Azerbaijan's leading mountain resorts. Located in the Greater Caucasus region, Shahdag was developed as a modern tourism destination offering a wide range of services for visitors in every season.

Initially recognized for winter sports, the center has expanded its activities in recent years to become a year-round destination with opportunities for recreation, entertainment, and nature tourism.

The Shahdag Tourism Center, operating under the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, has officially launched its 2026 summer season, offering new experiences for local and international visitors.

Throughout the summer, the center will welcome tourists seeking active holidays, family recreation, and outdoor adventures. A variety of sports events and activities are also planned as part of efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage greater interest in mountain tourism.

The launch of the new season comes at a time when demand for mountain and eco-tourism continues to grow. Shahdag has been working to diversify its summer tourism offerings, attract more visitors to the region, and highlight the potential of Azerbaijan's mountain areas.

As part of its all-season tourism strategy, Shahdag has significantly expanded its infrastructure. The center now operates 16 cable car lines, while the number of summer entertainment options and attractions available in open and indoor areas has reached 35.

Guests can also benefit from 30 dining facilities and the newly opened 124-room Lakeside Hotel.

Further development projects are also underway. Within the framework of the Phase V program, construction continues on a new 2,800-meter-long cable car line, alongside plans to introduce additional entertainment and tourism facilities.

The combination of untouched landscapes, improved infrastructure, and diverse visitor experiences is turning the region into a destination where travelers can discover the beauty of the mountains at any time of the year.