Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Afghanistan

27 June 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northeastern Afghanistan on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), AzerNEWS reports.

The USGS said the epicenter of the quake was located in the Jurm region of northeastern Afghanistan.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake originated at a depth of 208 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, making it a deep-focus seismic event.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, and authorities are continuing to assess the impact of the earthquake.

Afghanistan is highly prone to earthquakes, particularly in its northeastern regions, which lie near the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making the country one of the most seismically active areas in the region.