Shahin Novrasli Festival set to take in Baku's Old City [PHOTOS]

26 June 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The anniversary season will be the largest in the festival's history. This year, musicians from ten countries will participate, and the program will blend a wide variety of musical traditions and cultures, AzerNEWS reports.

The main distinguishing feature of the anniversary program is its scale and diversity: representatives from ten countries will participate, culminating in a genuine Brazilian carnival, filling the Old Town with an atmosphere of joy and unbridled energy.

The opening promises to be truly vibrant: audiences will be treated to the fiery rhythms of Cuba and Latin America performed by Josephine "Pepa" Baker. Musicians from Azerbaijan, Romania, Hungary, Israel, Brazil, France, Argentina, Turkey, and an ethno-jazz group from Georgia will also perform on the festival stage. It's impossible to single out any one concert—each program was created as an independent musical journey with its own mood, sound, and character. The festival is prepared for the most discerning music lovers, with new names, genres, and experiences added daily. In its anniversary year, the festival will be held entirely in Icheri Sheher. All concerts will take place in the Old City, and the musicians will be based on the festival grounds. Rebranding for the anniversary, the Baku Piano Festival is now the Shahin Novrasli Festival, and the festival's main color is red, the color of energy, inspiration, and forward movement, befitting the rich, vibrant, and energetic program. A special atmosphere will reign beyond the main venues. Free stages will be available in Icheri Sheher, where everyone can experience the festival's music, feel its rhythm, and become part of a grand cultural celebration. Throughout the festival, guests will be greeted by a festival bazaar featuring handcrafted items, souvenirs, and culinary surprises. And before the evening concerts, the space will be filled with music thanks to live DJ sets, creating a festive atmosphere even before the artists take the stage.

However, the most important thing will remain unchanged: the heart of the festival will always be Baku and its unique atmosphere of hospitality and multiculturalism. It was here that the idea was born, where its unique atmosphere and devoted audience were formed. The core of the festival program remains vibrant, sincere music with the power to unite people. High-quality performance, an ability to connect with the audience, and transform each concert into a vibrant event have long been the festival's hallmark.

Detailed festival program: https://novrasli.com/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.