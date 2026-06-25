President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar on the occasion of the country’s national holiday - Statehood Day.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Madam President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia – Statehood Day.
I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia — which this year mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations — as well as to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.
On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Slovenia lasting prosperity and well-being".
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