President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia

25 June 2026 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar on the occasion of the country’s national holiday - Statehood Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia – Statehood Day.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia — which this year mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations — as well as to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Slovenia lasting prosperity and well-being".