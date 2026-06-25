Baku, Astrakhan seek closer transport and logistics integration
On June 25, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Denis Afanasyev, Vice Governor and Chairman of the Government of Russia’s Astrakhan region, AzerNEWS reports.
During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russian regions, including Astrakhan.
The sides emphasized the positive dynamics in the development of economic, trade, and investment relations between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region. Expansion of cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, culture, humanitarian affairs, and education was also highly appreciated.
It was highlighted that the Astrakhan is implementing a project to build a preschool educational institution in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district, which was liberated from occupation.
The parties also discussed issues related to further strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region in areas of mutual interest.
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