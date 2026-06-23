Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues in military cooperation [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The leadership of the National Defense University of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with the participants and faculty members of the National Security and War Course-26, paid a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The guests first visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid flowers at the graves of Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Motherland, and paid tribute to their memory.

During a meeting with the Pakistani delegation Rector of the National Defence University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov expressed his satisfaction with welcoming the guests to Azerbaijan.

The meeting underscored the steady advancement of Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations and highlighted the strategic importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The sides exchanged views on the prospects for expanding ties in the field of military education and discussed a number of other issues of common interest.

The delegation was presented with a briefing on the reforms being implemented in the fields of military education and science.

At the conclusion of the visit, the sides exchanged commemorative gifts and took a group photo.