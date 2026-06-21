US President warns Tehran against closing Hormuz

21 June 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump warned Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, Fox News shared on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

The media outlet cited Trump, who disclosed that he warned Iranian officials overnight that if they close the critical shipping route, they "won't have a country." "You won't even make it back to your fu*king country," he threatened.

The US president also announced the possibility of Washington taking over the Strait if a final peace agreement between the two sides is not reached within 60 days. "If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls," he reiterated, adding that the US could become the "guardian angel" of the Strait, and take 20% of the oil.

United States President Donald Trump stressed on Sunday that Iran must "immediately" stop its proxies in Lebanon from "causing trouble," or Washington will strike Tehran again.

"If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" Trump declared in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also threatened Tehran, saying that if Iranians close the Strait of Hormuz, they "won't have a country" anymore. On the other hand, US Vice President JD Vance claimed that "great progress" was made amid four-way high-level talks between the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar, currently taking place at the Burgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland.