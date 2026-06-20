Azerbaijan calls for stronger legal cooperation among Turkic states [PHOTOS]

20 June 2026 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, visited the city of Turkistan in Kazakhstan to participate the 2nd Conference of the High Courts of the Turkic States, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the conference, Inam Karimov stated that the Organization of Turkic States has achieved significant progress in recent years in deepening cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural fields. He noted that legal cooperation also holds a special place in this process, and that Azerbaijan’s relations with Turkic states in the legal sphere, high-level mutual visits, and cooperation initiatives across various areas continue with growing momentum.

He emphasized that, alongside the reliable protection of human rights and freedoms, courts play an important role in the development of economic relations and the promotion of investments. He also stated that the judiciary must continuously evolve and adapt its activities to modern challenges in order to maintain and further strengthen public trust in the legal system.

During his speech, he also highlighted achievements in the digitalization of judicial services and the organization of processes on a digital basis. He stressed the importance of exploring the potential of artificial intelligence technologies, their application in judicial activity, and studying advanced international practices in the context of new challenges. In this regard, it was noted that Azerbaijan’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028 has been approved by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev. The strategy creates new opportunities not only for accelerating digital transformation in public administration but also for introducing innovative technologies in the judicial system. It was also stated that the planned Unified Information Platform among the supreme courts of Turkic states will contribute significantly to enabling judges and members of the legal community to become more familiar with judicial practices in other countries, learn advanced legal approaches, and expand experience sharing.

In conclusion, the event saw the adoption of the Joint Declaration of the of the 2nd Conference of the High Courts of the OTS. The document envisages cooperation in the digitalization of judicial systems, strengthening the protection of investor rights, and the establishment of the Unified Information Platform among the High Courts of the Turkic states.

As part of the visit, Inam Karimov also held meetings with the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Aslanbek Meraliyev, and the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan, Mederbek Satyev. The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the judicial and legal fields.

During the visit, the delegation was also received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev emphasized the Organization’s special role in developing multilateral cooperation and noted the steady strengthening of judicial and legal collaboration among member states.