Trump: Iran is finished, will get no money

19 June 2026 22:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran is "finished," claiming that the Middle Eastern country will not get any money, "not ten cents", AzerNEWS reports.

"We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "The War has diminished Iran! It doesn’t, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that?" he added.

The US president's remarks echo his previous claims that reports of Iran receiving $300 billion from Washington are "Fake News," after several Republican lawmakers criticized the memorandum of understanding with Iran for allegedly paving the way for the US to help Iran rebuild after the war.