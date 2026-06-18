Presiden Ilham Aliyev participates in opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of IsDB Group [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group has begun in Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
A family photo was taken first.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.
Then, a verse from the Holy Quran was recited.
Afterwards, a video about the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) was screened.
The head of state is delivering a speech at the event.
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