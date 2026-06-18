Presiden Ilham Aliyev participates in opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of IsDB Group [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 June 2026 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group has begun in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

A family photo was taken first.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Then, a verse from the Holy Quran was recited.

Afterwards, a video about the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) was screened.

The head of state is delivering a speech at the event.