Baku Open Canoe and Rowing Championship to gather young athletes

16 June 2026 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Open Canoe and Rowing Championship will take place on June 18, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament is jointly organized by the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation.

The competition will take place on Baku Boulevard, in front of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation building, near the Surakhani Ship-Museum.

Nearly 100 rowers from Baku and Mingachevir will compete in the championship.

The races will be held across three age categories (2008–2009, 2010–2011, and 2012–2013), among both boys and girls.

Participants will compete in single sculls in rowing and canoeing disciplines, while in kayaking they will compete in both single and double kayak events.

The race distance for all categories will be 500 meters. Winners will be awarded diplomas and medals.

Azerbaijani rowers have consistently demonstrated strong performances on the international stage, earning medals and recognition in canoe and kayak competitions.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) serves as the official governing body for canoeing and rowing sports in Azerbaijan. Its responsibilities include organizing national championships and promoting the development of disciplines such as canoe slalom.

AKAF operates in partnership with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and functions under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

The Federation regularly organizes national championships in rowing, kayak, and canoe disciplines to identify and support promising athletes and develop sporting talent across the country.