We have decided to increase resources of Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund, says President

31 July 2026 09:08 (UTC+04:00)

“A decision has been made to increase the resources of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Development Fund,” said President Ilham Aliyev at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, AzerNEWS reports.

"I am glad that the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund is operating successfully. We have made a decision to increase the fund's resources, and several projects are already being implemented. I am confident that as the fund's activities expand, the number of projects will grow. This will serve our common goals."