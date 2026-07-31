We have decided to increase resources of Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund, says President
“A decision has been made to increase the resources of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Development Fund,” said President Ilham Aliyev at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, AzerNEWS reports.
"I am glad that the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund is operating successfully. We have made a decision to increase the fund's resources, and several projects are already being implemented. I am confident that as the fund's activities expand, the number of projects will grow. This will serve our common goals."
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