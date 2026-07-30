Nationwide celebrations planned for National Cinema Day [PHOTOS]

30 July 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency will launch a nationwide programme of events titled "Under the Light of the Stars" bringing the magic of Azerbaijani cinema to audiences across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

Timed to coincide with Azerbaijan National Cinema Day, the project celebrates the country's rich cinematic heritage.

The festivities will begin on July 31 at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku, where a special gala event will honor the industry's most outstanding professionals for their achievements over the past year. The evening will also feature the premiere presentations of newly produced Azerbaijani films, offering audiences an exclusive first look at the latest works from the national film industry.

Celebrations will continue on August 1 at the historic Azerbaijanfilm Studio, named after celebrated playwright Jafar Jabbarli. Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency and Azerbaijanfilm Studio, the event promises an immersive cinematic experience. Guests will enjoy guided tours of the studio grounds, gain behind-the-scenes access to live film productions, and experience a visual arts program featuring a mural presentation accompanied by a live DJ performance.

As the sun sets, visitors will gather for open-air screenings of two beloved Azerbaijani classics: "The Groom's Kidnapping" (Bəyin oğurlanması) and "The Day Passed" (Gün keçdi), celebrating the enduring appeal of the country's cinematic heritage.

The celebration extends well beyond the capital. Throughout the week, audiences across Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to enjoy both classic and contemporary national films at cinemas, cultural centers, parks, and other indoor and outdoor venues, making cinema accessible to viewers of all ages.

In addition, national television broadcasters and local streaming platforms will dedicate a special week to promoting Azerbaijani cinema, bringing the country's finest films to audiences nationwide.

A special highlight for film lovers will be the KinoBox streaming platform, which will offer free access to a selection of classic Azerbaijani films from August 1 to 7, allowing viewers to revisit timeless masterpieces from the comfort of their homes.

With film premieres, industry awards, behind-the-scenes experiences, outdoor screenings, and free digital access to cinematic classics, "Under the Light of the Stars" promises to transform National Cinema Day into a true celebration of Azerbaijan's rich filmmaking tradition and its exciting future.