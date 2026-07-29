Baku, Astana put AI and green energy at heart of investment plans
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed ways to expand investment cooperation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.
According to the information, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.
The meeting addressed the current state and prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as priority areas for further partnership.
The sides exchanged views on expanding joint investment activities, opportunities for cooperation between institutional investors, and partnerships in trade, industry, artificial intelligence and other innovative sectors. They also discussed the joint implementation of green energy projects.
It was emphasized that expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest would contribute to further strengthening economic ties between the two countries and facilitate the implementation of new joint projects.
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