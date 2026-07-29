Greece increases oil imports from Azerbaijan as exports rise in 2026

29 July 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

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Greece has increased imports of crude oil and oil products from Azerbaijan, with exports between the two countries showing significant growth in the first half of 2026, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported more than...

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