Baku Court of Appeal continues hearings in appeals by Armenian war criminals [PHOTOS]

27 July 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 27, the Baku Court of Appeal continued hearings on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia — Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others — who were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The court session was presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating in the panel, while Judge Ali Mammadov served as the reserve judge. The court ensured that the appellants were provided with interpreters in the languages they understand — Armenian and Russian — as well as legal counsel to guarantee their right to defense.

The hearing was also attended by representatives of the victims and prosecutors representing the state prosecution, including Abbas Abbasli, Head of the Department for the Maintenance of Public Prosecution in the Courts of Appeal at the Prosecutor General’s Office, along with prosecutors of the department Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova.

The court session continued with statements by prosecutors defending the public prosecution.

Prosecutors defending the public prosecution - Abbas Abbasli, Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova - noted that, like other defendants charged in the criminal case, Bako Sahakyan, David Manukyan, David Babayan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan's involvement in the aggressive war against the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the activities of the criminal organization were confirmed by the evidence examined in the first-instance trial.

Public prosecutors stated that the accused individuals are convicted of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories, the organization and provision of armed formations, incitement to hostile activity against Azerbaijan, terrorism, mine explosions, various crimes against civilians, and other illegal acts.

It was also mentioned that the charges brought against the accused were confirmed by witness statements, the opinions of forensic experts, testimonies, numerous protocols of investigative actions, documents and other evidence collected during the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, as well as presented and examined during the trial.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 28.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years in prison.