27 July 2026 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned the United Kingdom on Monday about the fate of its Gripen fighter jets if they are used against Russia in Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

"[Former UK Prime Minister Keir] Starmer announced in Ukraine Britain's intention to seek €300 million for the joint production and delivery of 16 new Gripen E fighter jets, a third of which are British-made, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by 2029. Moreover, he probably knows what fate awaits them if they are used against the Russian Federation," Zakharova said.

The Russian spokesperson also accused Western Europe of "trying with all its might to once again transform itself into that very neo-Nazi, militaristic monster."