Social Security Fund shares pension reform experience at conference in Tunisia [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Officials from Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population has participated in the Pension and Social Insurance Conference held in Tunisia, AzerNEWS reports.

The conference was organized by the Arab Social Security Association and the international organization MenaMoney, with the support of the World Bank, the International Social Security Association (ISSA), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The event brought together representatives from various countries to discuss experiences in pension and social insurance systems, current challenges, and future development priorities.

During the session titled "Presentation of National Experiences in Social Insurance Systems in Other Regions," Chairman of the SSPF Board Zeka Mirzayev presented Azerbaijan's reforms in the field of pension provision and social insurance.

In his address, Mirzayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to modernize social protection services through digital transformation, introduce citizen-oriented proactive services, expand pension system coverage, and strengthen the financial sustainability of the pension system.

The conference also featured presentations on pension and social insurance models from countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, and others. Representatives of the World Bank, ISSA, OECD, and other international organizations discussed global challenges facing pension systems and explored future development prospects.

As part of the event, Elshad Khanalibeyli, Head of the SSPF's International Relations Department, moderated a session titled "Global Outlook on Pension Systems and Future Trends."

During the visit, SSPF Chairman Zeka Mirzayev held meetings with Majid Ouni, Director General of Tunisia's National Pension and Social Insurance Fund, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of MenaMoney.

The meetings focused on opportunities for cooperation in the pension and social insurance sectors, the implementation of joint projects, and expanding the exchange of expertise between institutions.