China backs Pakistan effort to restart stalled US-Iran negotiations

25 July 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Pakistan is exploring ways to help revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the nearly five-month-old conflict, according to three Pakistani sources familiar with the discussions.

The diplomatic effort appears to have been encouraged by China and gained momentum during a visit to Islamabad this week by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, his second trip to Pakistan in less than two weeks.

Momeni, who is regarded as being close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, held talks with senior Pakistani officials and army chief General Asim Munir, according to Pakistani government statements.

However, the three sources warned that major obstacles remain before any direct US-Iran negotiations can resume.

Pakistan's potential role as a mediator comes at a difficult time for Islamabad. The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen recently announced a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, a close Pakistani partner that signed a mutual defence pact with Islamabad last year.

Pakistan depends heavily on Saudi financial support and has strongly condemned Houthi attacks on the kingdom. A diplomatic approach perceived as overly sympathetic to Tehran could therefore strain relations with Riyadh.

At the same time, Pakistan has close ties with China, another major financial backer that has a strong economic interest in restoring stability to vital trade routes across the Middle East.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reportedly discussed the latest diplomatic initiative with Chinese officials during his visit to China last week, according to the three sources, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

A Pakistani government official said Beijing was increasingly concerned that Iran's attacks on Gulf countries and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were damaging Chinese interests. Any further instability in the Red Sea could also threaten another major trade route used by China.

China's foreign ministry confirmed its support for mediation efforts by Pakistan and other countries, saying Beijing would continue to play an active role in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Gulf region and the wider Middle East.

The developments suggest Pakistan may be emerging as a potential diplomatic bridge between Washington and Tehran, while China appears to be encouraging efforts to reopen a channel for negotiations. Yet Islamabad's close relationships with both Saudi Arabia and China, alongside its ties with Iran, leave it facing a delicate balancing act.