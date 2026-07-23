Azerbaijan's companies take next step from regional players to global businesses

23 July 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

When considering the position of the Azerbaijani economy on the global map, the picture that naturally came to mind for many years was one of incoming foreign investment, transnational corporations operating in the Caspian Sea, and massive oil and gas pipelines stretching westward from Baku. Situated at the crossroads of East and West, the country was primarily characterized as a hub for attracting international capital and exporting resources. However, fundamental shifts in recent years show that this tectonic landscape is being completely reshaped right before our eyes. Azerbaijan is rapidly transcending the role of a nation that merely absorbs foreign capital and sells its natural resources. Today, our national brands, including both state-owned and private corporations, are transforming into multinational entities that export capital, acquire global assets, and become direct players in the world’s most competitive markets. This is not just routine business expansion; it is a clear manifestation of Azerbaijan's strategy to carve out a new and ambitious position within the global economic architecture.

At the forefront of this historic process are the well-known international achievements of the state giant, SOCAR. Crossing regional borders, the company has built a vast empire spanning from oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Turkey to extensive logistics and retail fueling networks across Europe. Yet, its recent moves deepen SOCAR’s operational reach even further. Acquiring stakes in strategic gas fields in Israel to partner in offshore resource extraction, followed by an expansion into Africa with an entry into a massive oil and gas project in Ivory Coast, demonstrates that our state corporation is no longer just a regional refiner and trader. It has evolved into a global producer holding subsurface resource rights across oceans and continents. This strategy diversifies the country's revenue streams while extending Azerbaijan's geoeconomic influence beyond Asia and Europe into Africa.

The most exciting and fresh chapter in our national economy's global expansion is undoubtedly being written by the private sector. Until recently, acquiring large-scale energy assets abroad seemed to be the exclusive domain of state enterprises. However, GL Group’s entry onto the international stage broke this tradition once and for all. The company's initial acquisition of a participating interest in a natural gas project in Turkey provided valuable operational experience, paving the way for a historic milestone: entering the United States, the world’s most competitive, technologically demanding, and strictly regulated oil and gas market. The complete acquisition of four oil and gas fields in Texas's famed Permian Basin, managed directly through Azerbaijani private capital and engineering expertise, proves the maturity achieved by local business. Operating as a direct producer and operator in a market as prominent as North America clearly demonstrates that Azerbaijan's private sector is fully equipped for global competition and ready to manage large-scale international projects.

This global expansion is by no means limited to the energy sector. In logistics and transport, Azerbaijan is leaving behind the closed-basin mindset of the Caspian Sea. Having operated primarily in regional waters for decades, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has set sail for the open oceans following strategic structural and fleet modernizations in recent years. By adding high-capacity Handysize dry bulk vessels to its fleet and deploying them directly into global ocean trade, ASCO ensured that the Azerbaijani flag and capital wave across waters from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean. Too large to navigate the Volga-Don Canal, these vessels generate foreign currency revenues in international charter markets while establishing our country as a full-fledged partner on the global maritime shipping map.

Ultimately, this emerging landscape is not a series of accidental successes, but the logical outcome of accumulated capital, technical expertise, and management experience built over the years. Spanning a vast geography from North America to Africa, and from the Mediterranean to the world's oceans, these developments confirm that Azerbaijan is no longer just a resource exporter. It has firmly established itself as a hub of global capital, innovative business approaches, and ambitious international strategies. Whether under state or private banners, these companies stepping onto the global stage strengthen national economic resilience, diversify foreign currency inflows, and elevate the prestige of the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand to a whole new level worldwide.