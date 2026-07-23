CENTCOM: US targets Iranian missile sites, drones and air defenses

23 July 2026 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United States military has concluded its 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iran, according to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), AzerNEWS reports.

CENTCOM said the latest wave of attacks targeted Iran's maritime capabilities, facilities used to store missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), coastal surveillance sites, and air defense systems.

The command also stated that throughout this month, U.S. forces have carried out strikes against dozens of Iranian military installations on land while simultaneously re-establishing a naval blockade against Iran.

As of today, CENTCOM said it has redirected the routes of nine commercial vessels and disabled one ship as part of efforts to prevent maritime traffic from entering or departing Iranian ports.