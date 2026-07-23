Iran threatens to cut off electricity in region
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi confirmed in a message carried by Tasnim news agency on Wednesday that if the country comes under attack once again, the region's energy sector will be targeted, with electricity to be cut off, AzerNEWS reports.
"If our bridges and power plants are attacked, the power outage of the allies and hosts of the child killers is certain," he underlined.
Meanwhile, IRGC spokesperson Sardar Mohebbi addressed shipping companies in a separate statement, telling them that "the mined southern route of the Strait of Hormuz is the path to the destruction of [their] capital."
He further called on them not to "fall for the deception" of Washington.
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