SOCAR and Wood Mackenzie discuss expanding strategic energy cooperation

22 July 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On July 22, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) held discussions with global energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie on strengthening their strategic partnership and exploring new opportunities across the energy sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by SOCAR, the company's President Rovshan Najaf met with Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst of Wood Mackenzie.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan's steadily strengthening position as a reliable partner in global energy markets.

SOCAR presented its long-term strategic objectives, highlighting the company's ongoing transformation into an international energy enterprise. The delegation was briefed on SOCAR's activities across various segments of the energy industry, as well as its major projects in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The discussions also focused on the future prospects of the long-standing cooperation between SOCAR and Wood Mackenzie. The two sides exchanged views on current trends shaping global energy markets and explored opportunities for collaboration in oil and gas refining, renewable energy, decarbonization, digital transformation, and the application of advanced analytical solutions across the energy sector.

The meeting reaffirmed both organizations' commitment to expanding cooperation and supporting innovation as the global energy industry continues to evolve.