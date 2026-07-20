Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expanding justice cooperation [PHOTOS]

20 July 2026 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov has held talks with a delegation headed by Aqeel Malik, Pakistan's Minister of State for Law and Justice, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in the legal and judicial fields, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice, the meeting highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have developed into a strategic partnership, with regular high-level contacts and reciprocal visits contributing to the steady expansion of bilateral ties.

The officials reviewed progress made under the existing Memorandum of Cooperation and bilateral cooperation program, noting that several joint initiatives have already been implemented to deepen collaboration between the justice institutions of both countries.

The two sides also emphasized the significance of the training program currently being held in Baku, describing it as an important platform for sharing expertise, enhancing professional skills, and strengthening institutional cooperation between Azerbaijani and Pakistani justice officials.

The Azerbaijani side also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the excellent organization of the training held in Islamabad in May. It was announced that another training program is planned to take place in Islamabad in October of this year.

The participants expressed confidence that joint training programs and other cooperative activities would further strengthen collaboration between the justice institutions of the two countries.