Local state of emergency declared in Russia's Stavropol after drone strike
A local state of emergency has been declared in Russia's Stavropol region following a drone attack, regional Governor Vladimir Vladimirov announced on his Telegram channel.
AzerNEWS reports that the strikes ignited two separate fires in the industrial zone of Vyazniki village, located within the Shpakovsky district. A subsequent fire was reported nearby in the northern industrial hub of Stavropol.
Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties or injuries.
Governor Vladimirov explained that the industrial blazes triggered secondary explosions of highly flammable materials, which accounted for the loud blasts heard across Stavropol. As a precautionary measure, residents living near the affected sites in Vyazniki village have been evacuated to safety.
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