MES boosts fire safety awareness in liberated territories [PHOTOS]

19 July 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is stepping up its public safety campaign in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, focusing on educating residents and workers about vital fire prevention measures.

AzerNEWS reports that the Karabakh Regional Department of the State Fire Control Service recently conducted a series of preventative outreach sessions with local residents, laborers, and visitors across the region, according to the ministry's press service.

The latest safety sweeps took place in the city of Shusha, as well as the Agdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Lachin districts. Officials met with construction and restoration crews, public catering employees, and people visiting forests, open fields, and agricultural lands for work or leisure.

During the briefings, emergency officials detailed essential fire safety rules and distributed educational brochures. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reiterates its call for everyone living in, working in, or visiting the liberated areas to strictly follow fire safety regulations to protect lives and ongoing reconstruction efforts.